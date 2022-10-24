Madison police responds to 2 weapons violations Sunday involving subjects in one vehicle shooting at another

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department said it responded to two separate weapons violations on Sunday where suspects fired from one vehicle at another.
In the first report, MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said officers responded to South Stoughton Road between Cottage Grove Road and Buckeye Road around 2:15 a.m. Sunday to help someone who was shot.
Lisko said the 22-year-old victim was shot in the hand and was taken to the hospital.
Police found that the man was shot when a "suspect vehicle" opened fire on the one he was in. Lisko said his vehicle "sustained numerous gunshots."
Lisko said physical evidence was collected and is being processed.
In the second report, Lisko said officers responded to South Gammon Road near Watts Road around 1 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
Lisko said "it appears two vehicles were involved," with people in one vehicle firing on someone getting out of another vehicle.
Lisko said both vehicles left before police arrived. He said officers found no evidence of someone getting hurt in the shooting but collected physical and digital evidence.
Anyone with information on either case should contact MPD at 608-255-2345 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.