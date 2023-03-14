 Skip to main content
Madison Police search for missing endangered teen

Missing Endangered Person Alert

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is searching for a missing endangered teen who has been missing since Monday.

Police say 17-year-old Rashmilla C. Modaff was last seen on Monday at around 2:30p.m. 

Police say she left home in a vehicle with a phone. They say there is concern for her safety and well-being.

Modaff was last seen wearing a blue jacket, jeans, and a green backpack. 

She is 5'04" and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have information, contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

