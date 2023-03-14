Madison Police search for missing endangered teen

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is searching for a missing endangered teen who has been missing since Monday.
Police say 17-year-old Rashmilla C. Modaff was last seen on Monday at around 2:30p.m.
Police say she left home in a vehicle with a phone. They say there is concern for her safety and well-being.
Modaff was last seen wearing a blue jacket, jeans, and a green backpack.
She is 5'04" and has brown eyes and black hair.
If you have information, contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.