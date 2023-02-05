Madison police search for person possibly tied to homicide investigation

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison police official told 27 News several officers were searching for a person possibly tied to a homicide investigation on the city's east side Sunday night.
Police said an off-duty officer saw a suspicious vehicle near E. Washington Ave. and thought a person of interest in a homicide investigation might have been in the vehicle.
The official said several Madison Police Department officers tried to stop the vehicle, but it drove off and started a chase.
Police said the driver ditched the vehicle in a neighborhood and ran off. The official did not say where, specifically, this happened.
They said MPD used several K-9's to track the person's scent, but the trail went dead.
The police official said MPD is not sure if the person who was in the car is definitively the person of interest in a homicide investigation. Police also did not provide a description of what the person looks like or which homicide investigation they might be tied to.