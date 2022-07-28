Madison police search for runaway 16-year-old girl

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is searching for a runaway 16-year-old girl.
Quianna M. Krenin was last seen at an apartment in the area of Algoma and Fitzgerald Street on Friday, according to Madison Police.
Quianna is described 5'7", around 125 lbs, with long black hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing rectangle-shaped glasses.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt with the Los Angeles Lakers logo on it and ripped jeans. The shirt is "cut on the sleeves and has safety pins holding them together."
There is a possibility Quianna may be in the Milwaukee area.
If you have information regarding Quianna's whereabouts, contact your local police department.