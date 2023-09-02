Madison Police search for shooter in downtown gun incident

MADISON (WKOW)--One person was taken to the hospital after getting shot in downtown Madison Saturday morning.
Madison Police say around 2:20 a.m. they were alerted to a gunshot in the area.
According to the release, officers located a victim with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of W. Gilman Street near N. Broom Street. The person was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Police believe this is a targeted incident and are looking for the suspect.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.