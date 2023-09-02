 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madison Police search for shooter in downtown gun incident

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison Police look for suspect in downtown shooting

One person was taken to the hospital after getting shot in downtown Madison Saturday morning.

MADISON (WKOW)--One person was taken to the hospital after getting shot in downtown Madison Saturday morning.

Madison Police say around 2:20 a.m. they were alerted to a gunshot in the area.

According to the release, officers located a victim with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of W. Gilman Street near N. Broom Street. The person was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police believe this is a targeted incident and are looking for the suspect.   

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

Tags

Recommended for you