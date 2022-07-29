Madison Police search for stolen car with puppy inside

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is asking for help in locating a stolen vehicle that had a puppy inside.
Sgt. Nathan Becker said at about 10:20 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the East Towne Mall for a complaint about a stolen car.
The victim, working for a food delivery service, was at the Buffalo Wild Wings when two people got into his vehicle and sped away.
Police said in the front passenger seat was a 10-week-old brown and white Boston Terrier named "Malloy."
MPD wants to find the vehicle and the puppy right away, because there is concern he will not survive if he isn't cared for or abandoned.
The vehicle is a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruz. It has a Kentucky license late reading 028XMB.
If you have information that could help in the investigation, call police at (608) 255-2345.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.