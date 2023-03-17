Madison police searching for 14-year-old girl who went missing downtown

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen downtown.
Police issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert Friday morning, saying Elizabeth Warren was reported missing by her parents Thursday night shortly before 11 p.m.
She was last seen at UW Hospital on Highland Avenue.
Police say she does not have a phone with her, and they are worried about her safety.
Warren is described as a white female who is 5'4" and 130 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen wearing flannel pants with red in them and a navy blue Milwaukee Brewers sweatshirt.
If you have information on Warren's whereabouts, call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.
A photo of Warren was not immediately available, and 27 News has asked police to provide one.