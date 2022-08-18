Madison police searching for 2 catalytic converter thieves

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are searching for catalytic converter thieves who were caught on video.
Sgt. Scott Reitmeier said officers were dispatched to the area of Tomkins Drive and Camden Road for report of a catalytic converter theft in late July. The victim said someone had cut it off overnight.
Reitmeier said crime was caught on camera, and police are asking for help in identifying the suspects.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014 or use p3tips.com.