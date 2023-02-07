 Skip to main content
Madison police searching for 'group of females' who stole items at west side gym

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are searching for a group who stole from people working out at a west side gym Monday afternoon.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to Crunch Fitness on Mineral Point Road around 4 p.m. for a report of a "group of females" stealing personal items from three women at the gym.

Fryer said the group stole keys from two women, which they used to steal a purse from one car and a wallet from another. The third victim had cash and credit cards stolen from her locker.

The suspects later tried using the the credit cards at a store on State Street.

Fryer said officers are reviewing digital evidence in this ongoing case.

Police also remind everyone to lock their lockers while at the gym or other public places.

