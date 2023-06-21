Madison police searching for man accused of throwing phone of woman he attacked

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is searching for a man accused of attacking a woman and throwing her phone across the parking lot while she called for help.
Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to Packers Avenue near Scott Lane around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a physical disturbance.
Fryer said a man was invited over to a woman's home, then attacked her after becoming "upset."
It was reported the victim asked a friend to call 911, and after the friend got to the home, the man knocked her phone out of her hand.
Fryer said the victim then called 911, and the suspect threw the victim's phone across the parking lot after she connected with dispatchers.
The 27-year-old man left the area before officers arrived.
Fryer said there is probable cause to arrest the man for disorderly conduct and battery.