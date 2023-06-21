 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Madison police searching for man accused of throwing phone of woman he attacked

  Updated
  • 0
Madison-Police badge USE ME

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is searching for a man accused of attacking a woman and throwing her phone across the parking lot while she called for help.

Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to Packers Avenue near Scott Lane around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a physical disturbance.

Fryer said a man was invited over to a woman's home, then attacked her after becoming "upset." 

It was reported the victim asked a friend to call 911, and after the friend got to the home, the man knocked her phone out of her hand.

Fryer said the victim then called 911, and the suspect threw the victim's phone across the parking lot after she connected with dispatchers.

The 27-year-old man left the area before officers arrived.

Fryer said there is probable cause to arrest the man for disorderly conduct and battery.

