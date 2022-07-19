Madison police searching for man suspected of injuring someone during abortion rights protest

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is looking to identify a man they say injured someone during a protest last month.
According to MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, the man "purposefully tripped" someone at a June 24 protest about the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The victim broke two bones as a result.
Fryer said the victim documenting the protest around the Wisconsin State Capitol when hurt. He captured the suspect on video and turned the images over to police.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online.