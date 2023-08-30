 Skip to main content
Madison police searching for man who robbed east side convenience store

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store on the city's east side Tuesday night.

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to Casey's General Store on Cross Hill Drive around 9:30 p.m.

Employees said a masked man came into the store and told employees to give him money. They said it seemed the man had a gun in his sweatshirt, but no gun was seen.

The suspect stole cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

A K-9 was used to track the suspect, but no arrests were made.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

