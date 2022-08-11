Madison police searching for missing 12-year-old

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is searching for a 12-year-old girl who they say ran away and has been missing since Tuesday.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryier said Asyah M. Gibson was last known to be in the area of E. Washington Avenue and Carpenter Street around noon on Tuesday.
Asyah is described as 5'5", 100 lbs., with long black hair sometimes worn in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black leggings.
If you have information on her whereabouts, contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.