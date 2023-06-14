 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL BUT LAKE MICHIGAN
SHORELINE WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, Sauk, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to move
southeast across Wisconsin. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart
or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Madison police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

  • Updated
  • 0
Mauizio Chavarria

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl from the city's west side. 

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Mauizio Chavarria was last seen walking away from her home on Flagstone Drive near Mica Road around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. 

Fryer described Mauizio as five feet four inches tall and weighing 115 lbs. She has black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green hip-length summer jacket and pajama pants.

Fryer said Mauizio goes by several nicknames, including Marley, Najeeb and Mel.

Anyone with information on Mauizio's whereabouts should call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

Recommended for you