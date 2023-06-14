Madison police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl from the city's west side.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Mauizio Chavarria was last seen walking away from her home on Flagstone Drive near Mica Road around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Fryer described Mauizio as five feet four inches tall and weighing 115 lbs. She has black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green hip-length summer jacket and pajama pants.
Fryer said Mauizio goes by several nicknames, including Marley, Najeeb and Mel.
Anyone with information on Mauizio's whereabouts should call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.