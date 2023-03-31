Madison police searching for missing 76-year-old man

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man.
The department states Scott Petersen was last seen Friday at his group home on Sachtjen Street on the city's north side. Police say he left the home on foot sometime between noon and 1:45 p.m.
Petersen is "unaware of his location" and he frequents the downtown Madison bar areas, according to police.
He reportedly has no money, phone or access to a vehicle.
Police describe Petersen as 5'7" and 150 lbs., with gray shoulder-length hair, a mustache and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, jeans and black tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on Petersen's whereabouts should call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.