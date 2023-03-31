 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 96 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

DANE                  GREEN                 IOWA
LAFAYETTE             ROCK                  SAUK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

JEFFERSON             KENOSHA               MILWAUKEE
RACINE                WALWORTH              WAUKESHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD, BELMONT,
BELOIT, BENTON, BLANCHARDVILLE, BRODHEAD, BROOKFIELD, DARLINGTON,
DELAVAN, DODGEVILLE, EAST TROY, ELKHORN, FORT ATKINSON,
JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, LAKE GENEVA, MADISON,
MENOMONEE FALLS, MILWAUKEE, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, MUSKEGO,
NEW BERLIN, PRAIRIE DU SAC, RACINE, REEDSBURG, SAUK CITY,
SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUKESHA, AND WHITEWATER.

Madison police searching for missing 76-year-old man

  • Updated
Missing person Petersen

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man.

The department states Scott Petersen was last seen Friday at his group home on Sachtjen Street on the city's north side. Police say he left the home on foot sometime between noon and 1:45 p.m.

Petersen is "unaware of his location" and he frequents the downtown Madison bar areas, according to police.

He reportedly has no money, phone or access to a vehicle.

Police describe Petersen as 5'7" and 150 lbs., with gray shoulder-length hair, a mustache and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Petersen's whereabouts should call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

