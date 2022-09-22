Madison police searching for missing, endangered teen who may be with 36-year-old man

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department (MPD) is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl after her mother reported her missing and said she was potentially in "imminent danger."
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said police received the mother's call early Thursday morning. MPD is now listing Laniyah R. Hampton as missing and endangered.
Lisko said Hampton's last known location was in Dane County, and investigators are searching for information on her current location.
Lisko said MPD believes Hampton may be with 36-year-old Paul Williams III. Police say Williams has a fully extraditable warrant for his arrest, and is also being looked for as a part of this investigation, according to Lisko. MPD says Williams is also known to visit the Beloit and Janesville areas.
Williams is known to drive a 2019 silver or black Chevy Malibu bearing Wisconsin plate AMP7217 and a 2009 silver Chrysler Aspen bearing Wisconsin plate AMF3144, according to the incident report.
If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Hampton or Williams, contact Dane County Dispatch at 608-255-2345. If you see either of them, MPD asks that you don't approach them and immediately contact law enforcement.