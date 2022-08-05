Madison police searching for suspect after battery, carjacking

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is investigating after they say a woman was attacked while loading groceries into her vehicle early Friday morning.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to the area of Nakoosa Trail and Commercial Avenue around 7:45 a.m.
Fryer said a male suspect approached a woman and demanded she give him her keys. The woman refused and was "battered" by the suspect.
The suspect then took the woman's vehicle, backing into one of the two store employees who came to the woman's aid.
Both the woman and employee reported minor injuries, but were not taken the hospital.
Madison police are searching for a 2013 Land Range Rover Evoque with a license plate of JaneSP. If you see this vehicle, call 911.