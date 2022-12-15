Madison police searching for suspect who vandalized university, city property

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison and UW-Madison police are investigating after a campus building that supports Jewish students was vandalized, along with city property.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said police received a report of the graffiti on Lowell Hall and the UW Hillel Foundation on December 9.
The UW Hillel Foundation is a non-profit university organization that supports Jewish students and their faith
Along with graffiti on the campus buildings, the same paint was used to vandalize a nearby city e-bike station.
Fryer said investigators currently believe the vandalism was "random and not targeted."
If you know or recognize the suspect or have any information about this incident, please call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be left anonymously at p3tips.com.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.