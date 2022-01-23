Madison Police searching for suspected hit-and-run driver

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are asking for the community’s help in finding the suspected driver of a hit-and-run on the city's west side.
Police say a vehicle hit a pedestrian, who was crossing Mineral Point Road near Island Drive around 12:30 Saturday afternoon. The driver of the vehicle then allegedly drove away.
The pedestrian was sent to the hospital, but is expected to survive.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you're asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at p3tips.com.