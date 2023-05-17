Madison police searching for suspects after home 'trashed' in burglary

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are searching for suspects after a couple's newly purchased east side home was ransacked Tuesday.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to Major Avenue around 5:20 p.m. after a couple returned to their home to find it "trashed."
Fryer said someone dumped garbage inside, punched or kicked holes in walls and doors, and started a fire in the living room.
Officers are reviewing video from nearby security cameras.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.