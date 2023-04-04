Madison police searching for woman accused of assaulting 2 eye clinic employees

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are looking for a woman accused of assaulting two employees of an eye clinic.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to a clinic on to an eye clinic on E. Washington Avenue near Continental Lane around noon on Saturday.
Fryer said the attack happened after the woman learned her prescription wouldn't be ready that day. The suspect reportedly "threw the victim up against a wall."
Fryer said the employee suffered minor injuries. A second employee was also assaulted.
The suspect left before officers arrived.
Fryer said police have probable cause to arrest the woman for battery and disorderly conduct.