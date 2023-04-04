 Skip to main content
.Grounds are saturated and the potential is high for multiple rounds
of thunderstorms this evening into the overnight hours which could
lead to flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches is
expected.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central, and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in east central
Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In south central Wisconsin,
Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Lafayette, Marquette,
Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more
heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Madison police searching for woman accused of assaulting 2 eye clinic employees

  Updated
  • 0
Madison police

Squad cars are lined up outside the Madison Police Department.

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are looking for a woman accused of assaulting two employees of an eye clinic. 

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to a clinic on to an eye clinic on E. Washington Avenue near Continental Lane around noon on Saturday.

Fryer said the attack happened after the woman learned her prescription wouldn't be ready that day. The suspect reportedly "threw the victim up against a wall."

Fryer said the employee suffered minor injuries. A second employee was also assaulted. 

The suspect left before officers arrived.

Fryer said police have probable cause to arrest the woman for battery and disorderly conduct. 

