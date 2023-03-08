Madison police searching for woman who stole wallet from restaurant goer

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for a woman who snatched a wallet out of a woman's purse while she was eating at an east side restaurant.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the theft happened on February 21 around 5 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse.
Surveillance video recently provided to Madison police shows a woman reaching into a woman's purse that was slung across the back of her chair and stealing a wallet from it.
If you have information about this theft, call Madison Area Crime Stoppers 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.
The investigation is ongoing.