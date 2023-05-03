Madison police seek 30 community members to join advisory boards

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is looking for people to serve on Community Policing Advisory Boards in each of the department's six districts.
MPD is looking for five people per district who will share resident concerns, questions and ideas, advise officers on community issues, amplify typically unheard voices while promoting trust and transparency.
The department hopes to find people with diverse backgrounds who have a deep knowledge of and strong ties to the district they'll serve. Specifically, police want to hear from people who have experience or with concerns about childcare, transportation, hours of employment, disability or criminal history.
MPD hopes members of the advisory boards will help police hear from those who may not trust authorities.
“These groups give us a space to truly listen to their concerns,” said Shannon Blackamore, Captain of Community Outreach and Resource Education. “Our department will grow and learn from what is shared.”
Advisors will meet ten times from June 2023 to September 2024 and be compensated $25 per hour up to 40 hours. Anyone interested in becoming an advisor should fill out the statement of interest form, found online or at an MPD district office. The form is available in English, Hmong and Spanish. The form must be turned in by May 26.