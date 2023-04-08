 Skip to main content
Madison police seek help finding missing woman

Patricia Sawyer-Kane

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for a missing 84-year-old woman who is believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment. 

Authorities say Patricia M. Sawyer-Kane was last seen near Kropf Ave. on Madison's north side around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. 

She was wearing a white shirt with a dark/muted green North Face jacket and black jeans.

According to authorities, Sawyer-Kane is 5' tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has gray/partially gray hair.

Anyone with information about where she is should call police at 608-266-4923.

