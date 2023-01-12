Madison police seek video of suspect in stranger assaults that happened minutes apart

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police in Madison are seeking Ring camera video and other possible images of a suspect in two stranger sexual assaults in the city's Greenbush neighborhood.
Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers went door-to-door looking for security video of the suspect in Tuesday's attacks. She described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 20s with dark clothing and a hoodie.
Fryer said the first victim was walking near the intersection of South Park and Erin Streets just before 7 p.m. when the man grabbed her. Fryer said the woman was able to break away and ended up near St. Mary's Hospital. But she said the attacker turned up again.
Fryer said the woman called 911, with a dispatcher directing her to go inside the facility for shelter and safety. Fryer credited hospital personnel for helping the victim as she came through the facility's main doors, with responding police officers also arriving.
Fryer said six minutes after the initial attack on the woman, what's believed to be the same suspect sexually attacked another woman. Authorities said the victim was near the intersection of Orchard and Emerald Streets. Fryer said the woman was able to get away with the help of a concerned passerby.
While the incidents are being investigated as separate crimes, Fryer said their proximity in time, location and the matching suspect descriptions indicate one person may be responsible for the crimes.
Fryer said personnel from the Madison Police Department and the UW Police Department are teaming up to provide additional police coverage of the area.
Authorities ask anyone with information to contact them at 608-266-6014.