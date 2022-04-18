Madison Police seeking assistance locating two people charged in infant's death

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is looking for the public's help locating two people who failed to appear in court for charges related to the death of their infant.
According to an incident report from MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, there are active warrants for Arkeem Ashley, 26, and Esthefania Martinez, 22, both of Madison.
Online court records show bench warrants were issued for Ashley and Martinez in June, 2021.
Fryer said the pair has ties to other areas and may no longer be in the area.
According to a previous incident report, their infant died in May 2020. Fryer said the child's cause of death was ruled to be "homicide by blunt injuries of the head" by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can be left anonymously as well via p3tips.com.