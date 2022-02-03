Madison police seeking help identifying two men suspected of stealing bikes from downtown apartment

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Police are seeking the community's help in identifying two bike thieves.
According to an incident report from MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, the bikes were stolen from an apartment complex on the 1000 block of East Washington Avenue.
Fryer said apartment staff contacted police after seeing video that shows two men entering the building's bike storage facility several times in December. The men are allegedly seen tampering with locks and taking bikes.
MPD is also investigating several self-report burglary cases from residents of the building.
Anyone with information on the thefts, or who can identify the suspects, are asked to contact MPD at 608-255-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.