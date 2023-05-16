Madison police sergeant honored with Green Bay Packers award

MADISON (WKOW) -- A sergeant with the Madison Police Department received the Protect and Serve Award from the Green Bay Packers Organization.
Jared Prado works in the Mental Health Unit. He's also a part of MPD's Latino Outreach Group and a mentor with the Public Safety Cadets program.
Prado says a lot of his time goes into these initiatives and it brings him pride to be working with MPD.
"This award is about is service to others and building community and finding different ways to do that," Prado said. "And I just feel really proud to have gotten the award, and to have had the opportunity to be involved in so many great initiatives here."
The award is part of the Packers' community outreach initiative called "Green Bay Packers Give Back."
As part of the award, Prado will receive a $2,000 grant for the department.