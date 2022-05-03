Madison Police: Son's OWI claims mother's life

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police officials Tuesday said the death of an 84-year-old woman in a crash into a tree last month was caused by her son's intoxicated driving.
Authorities say 57-year-old Thomas Monson crashed a car on Whitney Way April 28. His mother, Bonnie Monson of Edgerton, was the passenger in the car.
Monson was booked into the Dane County Jail Monday on tentative charges of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle; Operating After Suspension; Operating While Intoxicated and Parole Violation.
Court records show Monson has seven previous drunken driving convictions.
An affidavit to support a search warrant for Monson's blood states both Monson and his mother were trapped in the car after the crash and had to be extricated by Madison Fire Department personnel. The affidavit states Monson showed signs of impairment. "Thomas Monson...had slurred speech when speaking to paramedics," the affidavit says.
Monson's previous operating while intoxicated offense was on January 15, 2015. Monson's car hit a small truck on Highway 18 in the Town of Deerfield during daylight hours.
"He came across the center line," says Donald Piek of Johnson Creek, who was driving the truck.
"He was all over the road," Piek tells 27 News. "I thought I was a goner."
Piek says he swerved into a highway ditch and his work truck was hit head-on by Monson's car, but only clipping the front side of the vehicle. Piek says damage was more than $2,000, but he escaped without serious injury. Piek says Monson initially spoke with him and indicated he would retrieve insurance information from his car, but drove off. Court records show Monson later crashed in Cottage Grove and was arrested. Monson was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison.
But Monson was not required to serve the full prison portion of his sentence, and Dane County Court records show Monson drunkenly attacked his brother in 2017, when he was a passenger in his brother's car.
"This whole case has gotten blown out of proportion and should be dropped," Monson's brother, David Monson wrote to the court in a Victim Impact Statement. "He needs therapy for his alcoholism, not a conviction of a crime," David Monson wrote.
A judge placed Thomas Monson on probation for a year on a misdemeanor battery conviction.
Court records show the day before the Madison crash that killed his mother, Monson appeared in Dane County Court after authorities said he attacked his brother again, this time in a home in the Town of Albion April 22.
"David when asked if he was disturbed by Thomas' actions stated 'Very much so,' " according to a Probable Cause Statement. David Monson said he fended off his brother and waived a no contact provision. A court commissioner released Thomas Monson without bail.
No court date has been set for Monson for what authorities say was the impaired driving that cost his mother her life.