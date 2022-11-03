WisDOT: Driving trying to elude traffic stop hits 2 police vehicles on westbound Beltline

MONONA (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reported two police vehicles were hit during a crash on the Beltline Thursday afternoon.
In a press release, WisDOT said a Wisconsin State Patrol inspector tried to stop a vehicle traveling west on the Beltline near Monona Drive. They said the vehicle was speeding and in the closed Flex Lane.
WisDOT said the vehicle refused to stop, and the inspector pursued.
During the chase, the suspect vehicle hit a Madison Police Department squad car on the rear driver side, traveling west near South Towne Drive. WisDOT said the suspect vehicle then hit a State Patrol cruiser.
WisDOT said the driver then tried to carjack a taxi driver a nearby business. He was taken into custody soon after.
Both squad cars hit sustained "significant damages." The Madison police officers have minor injuries, and the inspector and trooper in the State Patrol vehicle were not hurt but were seen by medical professionals as a precaution.
As a result of the crash, three lanes of the westbound Beltline were closed for around four hours. The Dane County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation with help from WisDOT.
Lisko said two officers were in the squad car at the time of the crash and were taken to a hospital but are expected to be okay.
