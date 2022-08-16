Madison police still asking for help finding suspect in April sexual assault

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are reiterating their plea for help to find the suspect in a sexual assault case.
They released a sketch of the suspect.
Police say a man attacked a woman who was going into an apartment building on Brandie Road in mid-April.
The suspect was seen walking in the direction of N. Thompson Dr. after the assault.
The suspect is described as a Black man in his late 20's to late 30's. He is around 5'11-6'0 tall and weighs between 190-200 pounds.
If you think you've seen him, call Madison Area Crime stoppers at 608-266-6014.