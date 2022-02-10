Madison Police still investigating child death, awaiting autopsy results

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Police continue to investigate the death of a 9-month-old baby.
According to an updated incident report from MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, the investigation is "very active" for the special victims unit. Fryer said the department is in contact with family members and are working with outside agencies to help support them.
The child died on January 31 after officers responded to a report of an injury on the 7900 block of Tree Lane.
Police are still waiting for final autopsy results, which Fryer said could take weeks or months to receive.