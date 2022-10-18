Madison police track down theft suspect using Apple product's 'Find My' feature

MADISON (WKOW) — A 61-year-old man was arrested Monday after stealing $2,500 of technology from a downtown store, according to the Madison Police Department (MPD).
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said police were dispatched around 3:15 p.m. to a business in the area of State Street and W. Gilman Street for report of a theft.
Lisko said the victims reported that a man entered the store and took a MacBook, iPad, iPhone and an older iPod before leaving.
Using the "Find My" feature on the Apple products, officers tracked the suspect to the 600 block of E. Washington Avenue.
Lisko said the 61-year-old suspect was found wearing the same clothes he was reported as wearing during the theft, and he was hiding the stolen goods in an old pizza box.
The man was arrested on theft charges, as well as misdemeanor and felony bail jumping charges.
He was booked into the Dane County Jail, and the victims were reunited with their technology.