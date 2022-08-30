Madison police trying to identify armed robbery suspect on city's east side

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is looking for the public's help in identifying someone they said tried to rob a convenience store on the city's east side.
According to MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, officers were dispatched to a Kwik Trip on Buckeye Road around 2:15 a.m. August 18.
She said a store employee called 911 reporting a man entering the store and demanding cash while implying he had a gun. The employee told authorities the suspect threatened her when she wouldn't give him money.
Fryer says the suspect left the store when the employee asked for help over an intercom.
The suspect is described as having been wearing a dark sweat suit and white t-shirt, white cloth mask and black Croc-like shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.