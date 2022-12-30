 Skip to main content
Madison police use drone to track down homicide suspect

Madison Police Dept. squad car

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police helped catch a Milwaukee homicide suspect who was on the run earlier this month.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the Wisconsin State Patrol was pursuing the suspect around 2 a.m. on Dec. 21. The suspect crashed their vehicle on the off-ramp of eastbound I-90 to US 12 then ran away.

A Madison police sergeant deployed a drone and used it to find the suspect, who was hiding behind a dumpster before moving toward some trees.

The drone operator led officers to the suspect, who was taken into custody.

Fryer said the suspect was wanted out of Milwaukee for second-degree reckless homicide.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the incident.

