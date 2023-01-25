Madison police warn drivers to not leave running vehicles unattended

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are reminding residents to not leave their vehicle running unattended after one was stolen from an east side driveway over the weekend.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said a car was stolen near Hiestand Park around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday. It was warming up in the driveway before it was taken.
The vehicle has since been recovered.
Fryer said even with the approaching cold spell, drivers shouldn't leave their vehicles running unattended as it makes them easy targets for theft.