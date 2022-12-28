Madison police warn of police impersonation scam after student almost loses $30K

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are warning residents of a police impersonation scam after a college student almost lost $30,000.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the scam was reported on Monday around 1:15 p.m.
Fryer said a woman received calls, emails and texts from someone pretending to be a Chinese police officer. The scammer told her to pay the money due to her "involvement in a criminal investigation."
Fryer said the woman tried to send the money, but her bank flagged the transaction as suspicious.
According to police, this type of scam typically targets foreign students and often results in large financial losses. These scammers are also known to impersonate the IRS, Medicare, the Federal Trade Commission, doctors and grandkids.
Fryer advises that people never send money to strangers, even if the scammer knows your name, mentions the call is being recorded, claims you've missed a court appearance or tells you to take action immediately to avoid being arrested.
Law enforcement agencies will never ask you to purchase bitcoin, gift cards or wire money as part of their investigation.
Madison police also advises against sharing information like your address, social security number or bank account information to strangers over the phone.
It's important to never give into pressure if scammers are threatening you, said Fryer. She said if you ever find yourself in this situation, please reach you to your local agency's non-emergency number.