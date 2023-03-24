Madison police warn of scammer impersonating sergeant

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department warns there's a scam going around where someone pretends to be an employee of the agency.
Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said a woman got a call Thursday from someone acting as if they were a MPD sergeant informing her she missed a court hearing. The scammer said she needed to pay $7,000 because she was "in contempt of court."
The woman recognized it was a scam, hung up, then called police.
Fryer said the agency does not call individuals or request money under "any circumstances."
She urges community members to not give personal information over the phone or email, be suspicious of people demanding payment and use privacy settings.