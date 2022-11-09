Madison police warn of scams targeting elderly people

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are warning of an increase in scams targeting elderly people.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko said this trend is increasing in Madison and many other communities.

He said the scams come in many forms but often involve the victim getting a call from someone pretending to be a loved one, though the caller is the scammer.

The scammer will often sound panicked and ask for help, claiming they've been in a car accident, arrested or were the victim of some crime.

Lisko said police have recently seen scams where scammers ask for cash and send a "courier" to collect it. Other times, the scammer will ask for bank or credit card information, or they'll ask the victim to go to a Bitcoin ATM and complete a transaction.

MPD wants to remind the community of some general safety tips related to identifying and preventing these scams:

If you are receiving a phone call from a number that you don't know and the person on the other end claims to be a relative, it is ok to hang up and try to reach that relative at a known phone number.

If someone is claiming to be in legal trouble or at a jail, ask them which jail or facility they are at. Then, make a phone call to the jail or law enforcement agency directly to confirm.

If someone asks you to complete a financial transaction at a Bitcoin ATM or other similar ATM, and this is out of the ordinary, stop and verify all information before doing so. Call the person you believe is asking for money.

No government official will ask you to pay fines or fees with gift cards from Amazon, Target or any other store. If you have been directed to purchase these items, do not read off the cards' codes to anyone over the phone.

Do not give out personally identifying information, such as a bank account number or Social Security Number to a person or website you don't know and trust.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of this kind of a scam while in the City of Madison, contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.