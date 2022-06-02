Madison private school student reports gun in staff member's bag, school to have emergency board meeting

MADISON (WKOW) -- A student from an eastside private school reported they found a handgun in a staff member's bag on Wednesday.
The Milestone Democratic School educators' co-op sent an email Wednesday evening about the incident, saying it was a "serious issue" that is being treated with "every bit of caution."
According to the email, a student found a handgun in a staff member's bag and reported it to another staff member.
The school said the staff member who received the report then secured the bag in a locked office. The bag was later taken to a locked car and removed from campus. This staff member never personally saw the handgun.
The email said the staff member who owned the bag will not report to the school until further notice.
The school's Board of Directors is holding an emergency meeting with its lawyer Thursday at 6 p.m. to determine what to do about the incident.
When 27 News contacted the school, staff said that they were advised by their legal counsel to not provide any additional information regarding the incident prior to the board's verdict.
The email the school sent about the incident is below.
This is a developing story.
Dear Milestone families and students,
We are committed to the safety of our school community. You trust us every day to keep students safe while at school, and we take that responsibility seriously.
This afternoon a student reported to a staff member that they discovered a handgun in a different staff member’s personal bag. The staff member who received the report immediately secured the bag in a locked office, and it was later directly removed to a locked car and taken off campus. The staff member that received the report did not personally see a handgun.
This is the most serious issue and we are treating it with every bit of caution.
The staff member who the bag belongs to will not report to school tomorrow, or until further notice. Our Board of Directors will convene an emergency session tomorrow to consult with our lawyer and prepare a thorough investigation. At every stage, we will share with you all the information that we are able to share, as determined by our lawyer. Transparency and safety (physical, and also social and emotional) will continue to be our priorities going forward.
We will host a special School Meeting tomorrow morning to dialogue with students about their experiences, thoughts, and feelings. Staff will be available throughout the day to support students and listen to their concerns. We are also here to understand your concerns — please reach out to us here or at our office phone line to talk.
Sincerely,
The Educators’ Co-op at Milestone