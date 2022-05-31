Madison pro-life group offering $1500 reward for arson information

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison pro-life group is offering a reward for information on the arson attack on its office earlier this month.
Wisconsin Family Action announced a $1,500 reward for anyone who can give information leading to the "arrest and conviction" of those responsible for the arson attack.
Julaine Appling, the president of Wisconsin Family Action, believes that this reward is "necessary" to move the investigation forward. She is unsatisfied with the actions taken by Madison Police and Gov. Tony Evers.
In a press release, Appling said both Gov. Evers and Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes have fallen "extremely short" of showing interest in finding those responsible for the attack, instead showing "empathy with pro-abortion activists."
Appling is also frustrated that "despite an admission" from the group Jane's Revenge on May 11, no one has been taken into custody in the three weeks since the attack. Madison Police are still investigating the Jane's Revenge claim and are working with federal partners to determine its legitimacy.
“It’s perplexing that Jane’s Revenge has not only taken credit for the fire bombing of our headquarters," Appling said in a statement, "but they have also threatened our personal safety and promised to continue this extreme violence to other pro-life organizations across the nation, and three weeks later not even a single person of interest has been named."