Madison Public Libraries make call for artists for new exhibition series

  Updated
  • 0
Madison Public Library art display
City of Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison public libraries are looking for artists who want to display their work in public spaces for the next year in a new exhibition.

The Bubbler — a creative hub run through the library — will feature artists' work between summer 2023 to summer 2024. The exhibitions vary by location, but are typically four months.

The application period closes on March 10. Featured artists will receive stipends based on how long and where their art is displayed.

The opportunities are highly competitive and not all proposals will be accepted. Work will be chosen based on how it fits with Madison Public Library programming at that time, not on merit alone.

Selected artists will also be encouraged to engage with the community one to three times, such as by hosting a panel, a collaboration or a hands-on workshop. The artists can expect to receive a stipend for these opportunities as well.

You can learn more about the process, stipends and application online.

