Madison Public Library names winners of youth writing contest

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three young Madison writers were recognized as the winners of the second annual We Read Youth Voices Writing Contest.
Put on by the Madison Public Library and Forward Madison FC, the contest called for submissions on the theme "Moving Forward - Together."
Diyah Dhawal, 15, won the grand prize with her story "The War of a Million Years," which told the story of Dhawal -- who is Sikh/Hindu -- befriending another girl her age who is Muslim. The story talks about how they and their families overcame their differences and began developing new traditions together.
There were two runners up: Hazel Krueger, 11, for "The Strength to Move Forward" and Eliza Thwing, 13, for "Time."
The winners were all given Forward Madison FC gear and received cash prizes from the Madison Public Library Foundation. The grand prize winner got $500, and the runners up won $250 each.
There were also three age group winners: Monona Faasuamalie, 13, for "She" (13-18); Ronav Vasanth, 10, for "Together We Move" (10-12); and Olivia Lubcke, 9 for "Upside Down" (9 and under).
Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu, a midfielder for Forward Madison and one of the contest's judges, said it was "a wonderful thing" to give these young writers a chance to share their stories.
"The quality of writing from the contestants of all ages was incredibly high, but what impressed me the most was the diversity in storytelling present across all the entries," he said.