Madison Public Library's seed library program returns

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Public Library's seed library program is back.
The program offers visitors free seeds for vegetables, fruit, herbs and flowers through the spring and summer.
Rachel Davidson, Community Engagement Librarian at Sequoya Library, says the program's a way for people to brighten their backyards, start conversations with neighbors and make the community more beautiful.
You can take any number of seed packets, but once the seeds are gone, they're gone until restocked in the fall.
The program originally started in 2014 as a county-wide program, and once county funding ran out, Madison Public Library continued to fund it because of the community's interest.
The program also hopes to help people along in their gardening journey once they get their seeds.
The program is now expanded to five libraries: Lakeview, Goodman South Madison, Meadowridge, Pinney and Sequoya.
You can read more about the program, the seeds available and upcoming gardening programs put on by the libraries in the full release.