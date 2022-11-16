Madison Public Market project lives to see another day as alders OK budget amendment for more funding

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Public Market is facing a funding gap of more than $5 million because of rising construction costs, but the city of Madison and Dane County are teaming up to close that gap and ensure the market has the money it needs to open.
Wednesday morning, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi signed the county's budget, allocating $1.5 million to the project. At Wednesday night's Madison Common Council meeting, alders debated providing additional funding, too.
"If we decide to turn this project down because of various reasons, that's the end of the project," District 12 Alder Syed Abbas said. "I'm not gonna sugarcoat anything. That will kill the public market."
However, not all alders sided with Abbas in supporting more funding, citing the delays the project has faced and the market's rising cost.
"I do think our money is better spent in other places," Council President Keith Furman said.
Abbas was the sponsor of an amendment to the capital budget that would have provided an additional $6 million in funding for the market. District 15 Alder Grant Foster offered an amendment to that amendment, changing new city funding to $4.5 million.
That amendment passed 17-3. Furman, District 11 Alder Bill Tishler and District 3 Alder Erik Paulson voted against it.
"It's like a sigh of relief for me," Josey Chu, the owner of Madame Chu, said. "It's finally going to happen. We have waited so long."
Chu was one of the participants in the Market Ready program and is set to have a permanent storefront in the Madison Public Market once it opens, and she's not alone.
Carmell Jackson, the owner of Melly Mell's Soul Food, is also planning to open a business at the market.
"I've had a restaurant, I have catering, this public market was it for me to go on for a few years," she said.
Now that funding for the market isn't in jeopardy, Jackson said she's making plans for the future.
"I can finally move forward to my final step as a business owner and entrepreneur and pass it on to my children and grandchildren," she said.
Several alders said they were voting in support of additional funding, because of the hard work of vendors like Chu and Jackson and the potential for the market to provide them with more economic mobility.
"Their lives will be changed forever," District 13 Alder Tag Evers said. "It's a generational investment for these families that will trickle down generations to come for their children and their grandchildren. That's how you build wealth."
While some alders were full-throated in their support for the market, others expressed some skepticism.
"There's that emotional excitement to support and then it's the realization of the fiscal obligation, not only today but down the road," District 14 Alder Sheri Carter said.
Carter ended up voting to approve the additional money, but others who were concerned about the long-term financial impact did not.
"This will be a decision that we'll look back at a few years from now and recognize that we put ourselves in a position we shouldn't have," Furman said.
Some alders said they had complicated feelings about the proposal. District 1 Alder Barbara Harrington-McKinney said her view of the funding shifted from no to yes.
"I've only made one vote in my life that I regretted, and I don't want this to be one of them," she said. "So, I am certainly shifted. I understand everything that I've heard, but I come back to the opportunity for individuals to have ownership and build a business that they can claim and move their families on."
After alders approved the amendment for additional funding, Chu told 27 News she was ecstatic.
"Awesomeness," she said. "Now, let's start planning and get some great stuff going, prove to the council we are ready, serious and sustainable."
The Common Council still needs to approve the 2023 capital budget, which the additional funding is part of.
The city will then have to work with the county to divide part of the property for Dane County to have ownership of, as a condition of the county's funding for the project. City staff said Madison will likely have an opportunity to re-purchase that portion of the property and regain sole ownership in the future.
The Madison Public Market project will go to bid around May, according to city staff, and the plan now is for the market to open its doors in early 2024.