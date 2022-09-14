Madison Public Safety Review Committee seeking input on police budget

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Public Safety Review Committee is asking for the public's input on the proposed 2023 Police Department budget.
A subcommittee was formed in 2020, with a focus on assisting the community, the mayor and common council in having discussion about the budget.
This year, the subcommittee is again asking for input on the upcoming police budget and for community input before they finalize their report.
"Public input is an essential part of the Policy Budget Roadmap. We are once again inviting community members to discuss the report and share their insight and concerns regarding the police budget. We hope this report will give the Madison community information that can aid in reimagining public safety.”, said Aisha Moe, PSRC Budget Subcommittee Chairperson.
The Public Safety Review Committee will have its monthly meeting Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. Then, the virtual public hearing on the police budget will start at 6 p.m.
- Give input via zoom by registering at: https://www.cityofmadison.com/clerk/meeting-schedule/watch-meetings-online.
- Speak at the meeting or to observe by filling out information at: https://www.cityofmadison.com/clerk/meeting-schedule/watch-meetings-online.
- Send input and feedback to the full PSRC committee at: pdpsrc@cityofmadison.com