 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow, mixed with rain at times. A wintry mix is
possible in far southwest Wisconsin. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches are expected. Ice accumulation of a light
glaze is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of freezing drizzle is
possible in far southwest Wisconsin early Friday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Madison Reading Project gives away 100,000th book

  • Updated
  • 0
100Kth book

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Reading Project is celebrating giving away 100,000 books this year to children across Dane County.

The book that marks this milestone is on its way to the Boys and Girls Club, where a child will get it as a holiday gift. The book was "Amira & Hamza, The War to Save the Worlds” by Samira Ahmed.

Deirdre Steinmetz, Madison Reading Project’s program and operations director, said she's proud of the work they and the community have done to promote literacy and diversity in the community.

"Thanks to our generous community, we will continue bringing even more books to organizations and schools as we work together to support kids and educators,” she said.

If you'd like to contribute to the Madison Reading Project or learn more, visit their website.

Tags

Recommended for you