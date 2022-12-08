Madison Reading Project gives away 100,000th book

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow, mixed with rain at times. A wintry mix is possible in far southwest Wisconsin. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. Ice accumulation of a light glaze is possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of freezing drizzle is possible in far southwest Wisconsin early Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&