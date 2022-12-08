Madison Reading Project gives away 100,000th book

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Reading Project is celebrating giving away 100,000 books this year to children across Dane County.
The book that marks this milestone is on its way to the Boys and Girls Club, where a child will get it as a holiday gift. The book was "Amira & Hamza, The War to Save the Worlds” by Samira Ahmed.
Deirdre Steinmetz, Madison Reading Project’s program and operations director, said she's proud of the work they and the community have done to promote literacy and diversity in the community.
"Thanks to our generous community, we will continue bringing even more books to organizations and schools as we work together to support kids and educators,” she said.
If you'd like to contribute to the Madison Reading Project or learn more, visit their website.