 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madison Reading Project hoping to give free books to over 1,000 teachers this year

  • Updated
MRP teacher
Madison Reading Project

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Reading Project is having a massive book giveaway to benefit educators. 

The non-profit provides educators the opportunity to pick 25 free books for their classroom for the upcoming school year.

Last year, the Madison Reading Project gave books to 537 teachers. This year, they hope to double that number.

Educators can sign up for the giveaway online. If you aren't an educator, you can share the gift of reading by either buying books off the Madison Reading Project's shopping list or donating financially.

 

Tags

Recommended for you