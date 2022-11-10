Madison Reading Project launches Community Book Drive ahead of holidays

MADISON (WKOW) - The Madison Reading Project is launching its Community Book Drive Thursday.
The main goal of the drive, which wraps up Dec. 10, is to provide 15,000 books to more than 12,000 children.
"Your support of our annual Community Book Drive will allow us to provide thousands of kids with books to enjoy over Winter Break and beyond," said a statement from the group.
There are bin locations for book drop-offs in places like Cross Plains, Mount Horeb, Waunakee, Sun Prairie, Madison, Middleton, Fitchburg, and Verona.
For more information on where to drop-off books or to make a financial donation, visit: https://www.madisonreadingproject.com/communitybookdrive