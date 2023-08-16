Madison Reading Project works to spread message, inspire love for reading with Breakfast with the Bus event

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local nonprofit hosted an event Wednesday that it hopes will help continue its mission of igniting a love for reading.
The Madison Reading Project parked its Book Bus on the west side of Madison and held an open house called "Breakfast with a Bus." Organization founder and executive director Rowan Child said she was amazed by the turnout.
"I love just looking around and there's big people, little people, teachers, new friends, many of our board members and volunteers are here," she said. "It's amazing."
The bus is usually packed with free books, and organization volunteers drive it all across South Central Wisconsin to bring them directly to where kids are.
"The bus has been integral to our success over the years," Childs said. "We'll be adding a second bus next year that we're really excited about."
The Madison Reading Project has been working out of the Madison-area for 10 years and has given away hundreds of thousands of books to kids across South Central Wisconsin.