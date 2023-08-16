 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Madison Reading Project works to spread message, inspire love for reading with Breakfast with the Bus event

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison Reading Project
Sara Maslar-Donar

The Madison Reading Project parked its book bus on the west side Wednesday.

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local nonprofit hosted an event Wednesday that it hopes will help continue its mission of igniting a love for reading.

The Madison Reading Project parked its Book Bus on the west side of Madison and held an open house called "Breakfast with a Bus." Organization founder and executive director Rowan Child said she was amazed by the turnout.

"I love just looking around and there's big people, little people, teachers, new friends, many of our board members and volunteers are here," she said. "It's amazing."

The bus is usually packed with free books, and organization volunteers drive it all across South Central Wisconsin to bring them directly to where kids are.

"The bus has been integral to our success over the years," Childs said. "We'll be adding a second bus next year that we're really excited about."

The Madison Reading Project has been working out of the Madison-area for 10 years and has given away hundreds of thousands of books to kids across South Central Wisconsin. 

